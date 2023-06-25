PM address to US Congress a significant event: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to a joint session of the US Congress was a significant event and his visit saw both India and the US redefine their partnership and established steps which would result in greater realisation of national goals.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, Sitharaman said: “It was a bipartisan invitation which was extended to the Prime Minister to address the joint house (of the US Congress) and it was a very significant event.

“For the second time for a PM to be called to address US Congress’ joint session and to receive such a standing ovation is a matter of pride for all of us,” she said.

Terming the Prime Minister’s three-day state visit to US as historic, the Minister said, “I am extremely happy that it was a visit where both India and the US redefined their partnership and established steps which would result in greater realisation of our national goals.”

She said that around 135 nationalities gathered at the UN Headquarters lawns to perform yoga along with Prime Minister Modi during his US visit.

“It is great to note that under Modi ji’s leadership, yoga is being popularised all over the world,” she said.

On new semiconductor plant in Gujarat, Sitharaman said, “As a significant and meaningful milestone in the growth of semiconductor eco-system, Micron will set up its semiconductor and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of $2.75 billion.

“It is expected to create nearly 5,000 new direct jobs and around 15,000 indirect jobs over the next few years,” she said.

On the PM’s Egypt visit, she said: “During his ongoing visit to Egypt, Modi has been conferred with ‘Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest honour. Prime Minister has received 13 international awards till date. It is a matter of pride for the country.”