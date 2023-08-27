PM addresses B20 Summit India 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the B20 Summit India 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the B20 Summit India 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the B20 Summit India 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the B20 Summit India 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the B20 Summit India 2023, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)