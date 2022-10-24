PM at Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: People light earthen lamps at Ram Ki Paidi during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya & Brajesh Pathak during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) **EDS: IMAGE VIA UP CMO** Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya & Brajesh Pathak with artists dressed as Hindu deities Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA UP CMO** Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with artists dressed as Hindu deities Ram, Sita and Laxman during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo) Ayodhya: Fireworks during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo) Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds the certificate of Guinness World Record for largest display of oil lamps as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya look on, during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The record is achieved by the UP Tourism Department, Ayodhya district administration and Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Laser light show on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak are also seen. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Fireworks during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Laser light show on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Devotees during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Ayodhya: Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)