PM congratulates Revanth Reddy on taking oath as Telangana CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, December 7, congratulated A Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana. He assured all possible support to further the progress of the state.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens.”

Congress’ Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana in the presence of the Gandhi family in Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Apart from the Gandhi family, CPI general secretary D Raja, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his deputy DK Shivakumar were also present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who carried out a 100-day ‘padyatra‘ in March, was sworn in as deputy CM of Telangana. Former state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, and D. Sridhar Babu also swore in as ministers.

Since the formation of Telangana in 2024, the state has seen a change in government for the first time.

(With Inputs from PTI)