PM flags off India's first RRTS train, says historic moment for country

'In the first phase of the RRTS, Namo Bharat trains will link several parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan,' Modi said.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19, 2023: Trains of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) ahead of the inauguration of a priority section of RRTS between Duhai and Sahibabad, covering 17 kms, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sahibabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the first phase of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will link areas across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Modi was addressing a function after flagging off the first Namo Bharat train on the priority section of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut RRTS here. He asserted that he will be at the service of the people when this project is fully completed in the next 12-18 months.

The first phase links Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, a 17-km stretch on the outskirts of the national capital.

The prime minister also dedicated to the nation two metro rail lines in Bengaluru via video conferencing.

“This is a historic moment as India’s first rapid rail service — Namo Bharat train — has been flagged off,” the prime minister said in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (via virtual mode) and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“In the first phase of the RRTS, Namo Bharat trains will link several parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan,” Modi said.

He said the full 82-km stretch between Delhi and Meerut will be complete within the next 1-1.5 years.

“Four years back, I laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional corridor project. Today, the services of Namo Bharat trains have started on the stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot. I had said earlier too and I say it today as well – we inaugurate the projects which we start,” he said.

“I will be there at your service when this Delhi-Meerut stretch is completed after a year or a year and a half,” Prime Minister Modi said.

