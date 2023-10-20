PM flags off India’s first RRTS train, says historic moment for country

Sahibabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the first phase of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will link areas across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Modi was addressing a function after flagging off the first Namo Bharat train on the priority section of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut RRTS here. He asserted that he will be at the service of the people when this project is fully completed in the next 12-18 months.

The first phase links Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, a 17-km stretch on the outskirts of the national capital.

#WATCH | Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot, marking the launch of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India. This is India’s first RapidX train which will be known as NaMo Bharat. pic.twitter.com/YaanYmocB8 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2023

The prime minister also dedicated to the nation two metro rail lines in Bengaluru via video conferencing.

“This is a historic moment as India’s first rapid rail service — Namo Bharat train — has been flagged off,” the prime minister said in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (via virtual mode) and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“In the first phase of the RRTS, Namo Bharat trains will link several parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan,” Modi said.

Also Read Priyanka slams PM Modi for not fulfilling promises on ECRP ahead of her Rajasthan visit

He said the full 82-km stretch between Delhi and Meerut will be complete within the next 1-1.5 years.

“Four years back, I laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional corridor project. Today, the services of Namo Bharat trains have started on the stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot. I had said earlier too and I say it today as well – we inaugurate the projects which we start,” he said.

“I will be there at your service when this Delhi-Meerut stretch is completed after a year or a year and a half,” Prime Minister Modi said.