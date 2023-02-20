PM meets relief teams, lauds their efforts in quake-hit Turkey and Syria

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other organisations, involved in rescue and relief operations in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria under “Operation Dost” and appreciated their efforts.

Lauding the efforts of the NDRF teams, he noted that in the last few years, India had strengthened its identity as a self-sufficient as well as a selfless country.

He noted that the relief and rescue teams had done a great service to humanity and made the country proud.

India was among the first few countries which had sent rescue teams to the affected nations, within hours of the massive earthquake hitting the region.

Turkey was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, which had also impacted neighbouring Syria. Till now more than 45,000 people have been killed in it while millions have been rendered homeless.

The PMO had held a meeting on the same day and soon afterwards, rescue and relief teams were dispatched to Turkey and Syria under Operation Dost.

Apart from the relief material, India had sent a mobile hospital as well as specialised rescue teams apart from around 250 army personnel to the most affected areas of Turkey and Syria.

Modi, addressing the rescue personnel, that India is always ready to be the first responder whenever there is a crisis.

“We consider the world as one family and see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis,” he said.

Three self-sustaining teams of the NDRF, with more than 150 specially trained personnel, along with a dog squad and specialised vehicles were also sent to Turkey.

Emergency medicines, equipment, and medical items were also sent to Syria.