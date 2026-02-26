PM Modi among few leaders honoured by Israel and Palestine

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out as one of the few world leaders to have received the highest civilian honours from both Israel and the State of Palestine, reflecting India’s balanced and principled approach to West Asian diplomacy. ​

In a landmark moment for India-Israel relations, Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday conferred the ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the first-ever recipient of this prestigious award. ​

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana presented the medal to PM Modi immediately after his address to the lawmakers in Jerusalem. ​

The honour, described as the highest recognition bestowed by the Knesset, acknowledges PM Modi’s exceptional personal leadership in significantly strengthening and elevating the strategic partnership between India and Israel. ​

The Knesset citation highlighted PM Modi’s role in deepening bilateral ties across defence, technology, agriculture, innovation, and economic cooperation. ​

It also noted his contributions to fostering stronger relations between the two nations and, more broadly, to the State of Israel and the Jewish people. This newly established medal underscores the special bond forged under PM Modi’s tenure. ​

PM Modi’s 2017 visit to Israel marked a turning point, elevating the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, while subsequent engagements have expanded collaboration across critical areas amid shared challenges such as terrorism and regional security. ​

The award comes at a time when PM Modi is on a visit to Israel, where he delivered a historic speech to the Knesset—the first by an Indian Prime Minister—receiving a standing ovation from members. In his remarks, he expressed gratitude for the honour, calling it a recognition of the enduring friendship between the two democracies. ​

This distinction adds to PM Modi’s rare global stature, as he remains one of the few leaders honoured at the highest level by both Israel and Palestine. ​

In 2018, he received the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the top Palestinian honour for foreign dignitaries, reflecting India’s balanced diplomacy in the region. ​

The conferment has been widely welcomed in both countries as a symbol of deepening trust and mutual respect. It reinforces India’s commitment to multifaceted ties with Israel while continuing support for peaceful resolutions in the Middle East. ​

Analysts view these awards as a testament to PM Modi’s personal diplomatic outreach and India’s ability to engage constructively with conflicting parties. ​

In an era of deepening polarisation in global affairs, the rare distinction of being honoured at the highest level by both Israel and Palestine positions PM Modi as a bridge-builder in one of the world’s most sensitive geopolitical theatres. ​

India continues to extend humanitarian aid, medical support, and developmental assistance to Palestine while deepening defence and innovation ties with Israel, embodying a pragmatic and inclusive foreign policy. ​

The dual recognition underscores India’s unique diplomatic position. While maintaining strong historical and contemporary ties with the Arab world and the Palestinian people, India has built one of the closest strategic relationships with Israel in recent decades. ​

New Delhi has consistently advocated for dialogue and peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict, avoiding taking sides in a manner that alienates either party.​