PM Modi announces opening of new CBSE office in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Emphasizing the commitment to provide the best education in the UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a new Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office will soon be established in Dubai.

Addressing the gathering at the ‘Ahlan Modi’ diaspora event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi highlighted the significant achievements in the education sector, stating that “More than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools… The master’s course was started at the IIT Delhi campus here last month and a new CBSE office will be opened soon in Dubai. These institutions will be helpful in providing the best education to the Indian community here”.

Also Read Modi, Nahyan launch UPI RuPay card at Abu Dhabi

Addressing the cultural ties between India and the UAE, PM Modi commended the close linguistic affinity and praised the accomplishments of both nations as exemplary for the world.

#WATCH | At the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, "…more than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools… Master's course was started at the IIT Delhi campus here last month and a new CBSE office will be opened soon in Dubai. These institutions will be… pic.twitter.com/xUwKpazZxR — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

“In terms of community and culture, the achievements of Bharat and UAE serve as a model for the world to emulate. There is a close proximity in the languages of Bharat and UAE as well,” PM added.

Reflecting on his initial visit to the UAE in 2015, he expressed a sense of kinship and warmth, especially during the reception by the Crown Prince, who is now the President.

PM Modi said, “I vividly recall my first visit to the UAE in 2015, shortly after assuming the title of Prime Minister. It marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the UAE in three decades. I remember being warmly received at the airport by the Crown Prince, who is now the President, along with his five brothers. During that visit, I felt an immediate sense of kinship as if I were visiting family.”

#WATCH | At the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, "In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes to it…now the time has come to inaugurate this grand (BAPS)… pic.twitter.com/hfOJVkc41o — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

In his address, PM Modi also asserted India’s growing influence on the world stage, stating, “Today, the world is looking at India as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu.’ Wherever there is a crisis, the name of India comes among the first countries to reach there. Today’s strong India stands with its people at every step.”

#WATCH | At the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, "…Today the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. Today India's voice is heard on every major platform of the world. Wherever there is a crisis, the name of India comes among the first countries to reach… pic.twitter.com/5tqdhNfSAh — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people gathered at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE



#AhlanModi pic.twitter.com/b56JxS0RVY — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day, had a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Multiple memoranda of understanding, including an MoU on interlinking of the instant payment platforms – UPI and UAE’s AANI, were exchanged between India and the United Arab Emirates in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Modi told a gathering of the Indian diaspora in UAE that he has brought with him the fragrance of the soil where they were born and a message of 140 crore citizens of India that “Bharat is proud of you”.Speaking at the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event at Zayed Sports Stadium here, PM Modi said people from various regions of the UAE and different states of India have gathered at the venue and “everyone’s hearts are connected”.

#WATCH | At the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, "I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you…" pic.twitter.com/uAbIbwny2O — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi. Both the leaders held meeting which saw bilateral agreements signed between the nations.

#WATCH | UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian Diaspora gathered at a hotel in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/erHELwN6SJ — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

PM Modi interacts with first batch of IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus

The PM interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus and appreciated the project for bringing the students of two countries together.

PM Modi said that this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

The opening of a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of India and the UAE in February 2022.

“The project is a joint collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students globally,” the MEA statement read.

It would also foster partnerships between the two countries in the fields of next generation technology, research and innovation.The first academic program — a Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability — commenced this January, the statement added.

PM Modi will inaugurate BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

The Prime Minister is in the UAE from February 13-14 after which he will proceed to Doha.