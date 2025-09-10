PM Modi announces Rs 1,600 crore financial assistance for flood-ravaged Punjab

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 1,600-crore assistance for flood-hit Punjab as he reviewed the situation and damage in the state battling its worst deluge since 1988.

He announced the assistance for the border state in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty. Ahead of the PM’s visit, the AAP government demanded that Modi announce a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore for the state.

Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamities.

The prime minister acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured people that the state and the Central government will make all efforts to address the situation.

Earlier, he took stock of the flood situation and also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas in Punjab.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Conducted an aerial review of the floods in Punjab. Authorities are working round-the-clock, assisting those impacted. Our thoughts are with the people in this challenging time.”

The PM, in another post, said the central government was committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of paramount importance.

Modi, who was on a day-long visit to Punjab and its neighbouring Himachal Pradesh to review the flood situation in the two states, landed in Gurdaspur — one of the worst-affected districts in the state — after conducting the aerial survey.

The prime minister chaired an official meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives in the district. He reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken and assessed the damage the flood caused in the border state.

He also met flood-affected families. The Government of India will make all efforts to work shoulder to shoulder with the state to provide succour to the flood-hit people, he told them.

Modi said Rs 1,600 crore will be given to the state government for immediate flood relief works. Whatever the Centre can do from its own schemes will be done and completed on priority, he added.

During his conversation with the flood-affected people, Modi asked them to move their chairs closer to him, telling them, “I have come here for you.” A flood-hit person also gifted a pen to Modi.

“No citizen should feel that he does not have anyone to hold his hand. This is the time when people need government, and therefore, the entire system should work with full sensitivity,” the prime minister said.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian were present at the official meeting.

In the meeting, Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha shared details about the extensive damage caused by floods in the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not part of the meeting as he was indisposed. He was hospitalised last week after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

The death toll in devastating floods in Punjab stands at 52, while crops on 1.91 lakh hectares have been damaged.

There will be an advance release of the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

On Monday, Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said Punjab has over Rs 12,000 crore in the disaster management fund and urged the Centre to relax norms to utilise the funds.

Modi also announced that children orphaned due to the recent floods would be extended comprehensive support under the PM Cares for Children scheme.

The PM emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people in recovering.

This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PM National Relief Fund, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Recognising the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided, specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.

For bores that have been silted over or swept away, support for refurbishing would be extended under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana on a project mode, as per specific proposals from the state government.

For bore pumps that are running on diesel, convergence with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for solar panels and support will be facilitated for micro irrigation under the ‘per drop more crop’ guidelines.

The PM expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the natural calamity and stated that the Union government will work closely with the state government in this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

The PM stated that all assistance under disaster management rules is being extended. The central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the state as well as the report of the central teams.

The Centre has also sent inter-ministerial teams to Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and further assistance will be considered based on their detailed report.

During the meeting with the flood-affected farmers, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar showed a bunch of damaged paddy due to floods to the PM to emphasise the extensive damage caused to crops.

A group of farmers from flood-hit areas also expressed their problems caused by the deluge, with Modi patiently hearing them.

“Met families affected by the severe floods in Punjab. We are working with urgency to provide relief and extend all possible support to every person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of paramount importance to us,” Modi said in a post on X.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under a special project submitted by the state government for the reconstruction of houses in rural areas, the Centre said in a statement.

Government schools damaged in the floods will be financially supported under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and the state government is required to provide all requisite supporting information as per guidelines, it added.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting will be undertaken extensively in Punjab under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari programme.

The focus would be on repairing damaged recharge structures and constructing additional water harvesting structures. These efforts will enhance rainwater harvesting and ensure long-term water sustainability, said the statement from the Centre.

PM Modi praised the efforts of the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, the Army, state administrations, and other service-oriented organisations for their immediate relief and response efforts.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades.