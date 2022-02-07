PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased in Andhra’s road accident

Nine people died after a collision between a car and a lorry at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district.

Published: 7th February 2022 3:27 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended condolences to the families of those killed in a road accident in Andhara Pradresh’s Ananthapuram and announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of deceased.


“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuram district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM Modi,” tweeted PMO India.


According to Venkata Swamy, Sub Inspector of police, Uravakonda Police Station, the car was carrying a total of nine passengers including the driver.
The incident took place on Sunday.


“The victims were returning to Nimmagallu. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway,” said Swamy.


The police said the truck was travelling at a high speed when it lost control and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

