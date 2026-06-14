PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit

Nice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Saturday, June 13, for a visit during which he will hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron, participate in the G7 Summit and attend key innovation-focused events aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Modi arrived in Nice on the first leg of his five-day visit to France and Slovakia.

He was received at Nice Cote d’Azur Airport by France’s Education Minister Edouard Geffray; Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste; French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou; and Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti, among other dignitaries.

“Landed in Nice. In addition to Nice, this France visit includes programmes in Evian and Paris. There will be bilateral and multilateral engagements, which will be aimed at improving India’s friendships with key developmental partners,” Modi said in a social media post after his arrival.

“I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and to being at ‘Bharat Innovates’,” he added.

In the first leg of the visit, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Macron on Sunday and also inaugurate ‘Bharat Innovates’ alongside the French president.

The event will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

In a social media post, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen India-France cooperation across key sectors.

“Innovation sector will be a key focus area as India and France together celebrate Year 2026 as the ‘Year of Innovation’. The ‘Bharat Innovates’ event @BharatInnov2026 will showcase India’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and offer a platform for startups and innovators to present their cutting-edge solutions and products,” he said.

PM Modi also received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora, who gathered in large numbers waving the tricolour and raising chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

The prime minister was greeted by enthusiastic members of the Indian community outside his hotel, where a vibrant traditional dance performance added a cultural touch to the welcome.

“A memorable welcome from the Indian community in Nice. Though they may be several kilometres away from home, the bond of our diaspora with India remains as strong as ever,” Modi said in another post.

Jaiswal said the warmth, energy and affection of the diaspora were truly special.

“PM also witnessed a colourful performance of Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam by French and European artists,” he said.

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Meanwhile, the Tricolour was hoisted at the City Hall, the Office of the Mayor of Nice, in honour of Modi’s arrival, a rare gesture for a visiting foreign leader.

In his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit to France and Slovakia, Modi said India’s presence at the G7 reflects the trust its partners place in the country and its rising global profile.

From France, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a state visit on June 14-15, where he will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava and interact with business leaders.

The prime minister will then return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17.

At the summit, Modi is expected to exchange views with G7 leaders and invited partner countries on issues including international cooperation, economic growth and artificial intelligence. He is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.

The final leg of the visit will take him to Paris on June 18, where he will attend VivaTech 2026, Europe’s largest technology and startup event, alongside President Macron.

India will have the largest national pavilion at this year’s edition of the summit.

Modi is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in France.

The Indian diaspora in mainland France is estimated at around 119,000, while more than 350,000 people of Indian origin live in French overseas territories.