PM Modi assured Telangana won’t lose Parl seats after delimitation: BJP MP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP K Laxman stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured no reduction in parliamentary seats for Telangana in the upcoming constituency reorganization following the Census.

Laxman emphasized that the number of seats would remain unchanged, as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which allocates 153 assembly seats to Telangana, despite declining population growth rates in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since 2011.

On BC reservation bill

He also addressed the BC reservation bill, asserting that the BJP would support it if Muslims were excluded from the BC category.

Laxman criticized inaccuracies in the caste survey and questioned Congress’s position on the matter.

Highlighting BJP’s recent “historic” win in MLC elections, he credited Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar for their efforts.

He claimed these results indicate Congress’s “weakening influence” in Telangana, accusing its leaders of prioritizing internal power struggles over governance.

Will BJP national president be from Telangana?

On speculation about a Telangana leader becoming BJP’s national president, Laxman dismissed such rumors, confirming that state unit president appointments are ongoing.

He also urged the Congress government to fulfill promises made to farmers, particularly implementing the farmers’ declaration.