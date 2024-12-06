PM Modi at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th December 2024 11:23 pm IST
PM Modi at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav (1)
PM Modi at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav - pti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with children from North East states during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with children from North East states during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000445B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by children from North East states during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia is also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000447B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and others during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar are also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000427B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000414B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar and others during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000425B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia visit an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000365B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000364B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia visit an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000362B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, right, and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, back left, visit an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000409B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000411B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000419B)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA Narendra Modi YOUTUBE** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_06_2024_000237B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000418B)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA Narendra Modi YOUTUBE** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_06_2024_000238B)
**EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA @NarendraModi** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia felicitates a child during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000348B)
**EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA @NarendraModi** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000340B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000369B)

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Asserting that previous governments weighed development to votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the progress of the northeast was not given much emphasis earlier due to fewer population and votes in the region. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000368B)
**EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA @NarendraModi** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000301B)

