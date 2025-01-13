PM Modi attends Sankranti celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s residence

Telugu film star Chiranjeevi, ace badminton player P V Sindhu and several Union ministers joined the programme.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Sankranti celebrations at the residence of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday.

Telugu film star Chiranjeevi, ace badminton player P V Sindhu and several Union ministers joined the programme. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present.

PM Modi participated in rituals associated with the festival, which is celebrated in different regions under different names and is associated with harvest.

The prime minister has often visited his Cabinet colleagues from different regions to join them in the celebration of various festivals.

