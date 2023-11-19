PM Modi, Australia’s Deputy PM arrive to watch WC cricket final

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 7:37 pm IST
ICC World Cup Final
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia underway at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Modi and Marles are expected to reach the stadium in the late evening.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil welcomed Modi upon his arrival at the airport in the evening.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
WC final: Bowlers hold the key as India stumbles at 240 all out

After a while, Marles also landed at the airport, where he was greeted by CM Patel, according to an official release.

Batting first, the Indian team has been bowled out at 240 in the high-stake final of the tournament.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th November 2023 7:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button