PM Modi awards Adilabad collector as Narnoor tops aspirational blocks

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 17th Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the “Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration” to Adilabad district collector Rajarshi Shah at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Narnoor mandal of Adilabad district was selected as one of the top five blocks in India under the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP), recognising its exemplary performance in governance and development.

Narnoor mandal’s selection among the five best blocks nationwide highlights its successful implementation of the Aspirational Block Programme, which focuses on accelerating development in underdeveloped areas by improving key indicators in health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Key achievements in Narnoor include enhanced maternal and child health services, 100% antenatal care registrations, nutrition interventions such as lunchbox services for pregnant women, health camps conducted through PM Janman Mobile Medical Units, and anaemia reduction efforts among adolescent girls via the Girijan Poshan Mitra program.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated collector Rajarshi Shah for his leadership role in Narnoor’s success and praised the district administration for securing a top-five position nationally.

The award carries a grant of Rs 1 crore, which will be utilised to further development initiatives in the mandal, including the establishment of a tribal museum, expansion of digital classrooms, installation of additional RO water plants, and strengthening telemedicine and menstrual health awareness programs.