PM Modi begins five-nation tour with UAE visit

He received a guard of honour after arrival.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 1:40 pm IST|   Updated: 15th May 2026 1:42 pm IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during official ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a ceremonial reception in Abu Dhabi. Photo: PTI

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the UAE on Friday, marking the beginning of a five-nation visit that will also include the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

Modi landed in Abu Dhabi in the afternoon, where he was welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He received a guard of honour after arrival.

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Modi is expected to hold talks with the president, with discussions set to focus on the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

Subhan Bakery

Energy security is likely to be a central theme of the discussions, as India monitors rising instability in the Gulf region amid concerns over oil supplies and maritime trade routes.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2026 1:40 pm IST|   Updated: 15th May 2026 1:42 pm IST

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