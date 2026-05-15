PM Modi begins five-nation tour with UAE visit

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the UAE on Friday, marking the beginning of a five-nation visit that will also include the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

Modi landed in Abu Dhabi in the afternoon, where he was welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He received a guard of honour after arrival.

two cars many planes — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) May 15, 2026

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a guard of honour, as he lands in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on the first leg of his 5-nation visit.



(Video Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/WQbb3SkgD1 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Modi is expected to hold talks with the president, with discussions set to focus on the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

Energy security is likely to be a central theme of the discussions, as India monitors rising instability in the Gulf region amid concerns over oil supplies and maritime trade routes.