PM Modi conferred with Indonesia’s highest honour in Jakarta

Jakarta: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday, July 7, announced conferring the country’s highest honour, the ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’, upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’, instituted in 1959, is the highest civilian and military medal of honour conferred by the Southeast Asian nation, recognising extraordinary service.

This marked another addition to the growing list of highest honours for PM Modi bestowed on him globally.

Prime Minister Modi has received over 30 prestigious international honours, making him the most internationally decorated Indian leader in history. This total spans state decorations, scholastic awards, and environmental accolades from nations and organisations across the globe.

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Last month, Seychelles conferred the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, the country’s highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development on PM Modi.

The Prime Minister dedicated the award to the nations fighting against the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations.

The award acknowledges PM Modi’s long-standing push for sustainable growth and his green vision.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Subianto, focused on giving fresh momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key sectors, including energy, trade, maritime cooperation and defence, etc.

Prior to the talks, PM Modi received an unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Jakarta as he officially began his visit to Indonesia, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.

As the Prime Minister made his way to the Merdeka Palace (the Presidential Palace of Indonesia), he was greeted by cheerful schoolchildren lining the road, holding the national flags of both Indonesia and India.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto warmly welcomed him, and the two leaders shared a hug.

This was followed by the national anthems of both countries.

PM Modi, who arrived in Jakarta on Monday afternoon as part of his three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, was received at the airport by Indonesian President Subianto in a rare diplomatic gesture.

The Prime Minister said he was “touched” by President Subianto’s gesture of personally receiving him at the airport and expressed confidence that their discussions would further strengthen bilateral ties.

“Arrived in Jakarta. I was deeply touched by the warmth of President Prabowo Subianto, who personally welcomed me at the airport. In 2018, we elevated the relationship between our two countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has brought many benefits to our peoples,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM @narendramodi arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia. He was warmly received by President @prabowo.



During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with President Subianto, visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta, as well as interact with the Indian community. pic.twitter.com/gstC4YxfI9 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 6, 2026

“During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at providing greater momentum to this partnership across various sectors. President Prabowo and I will also visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. This visit will strengthen the cultural ties between our two nations even further. While in Indonesia, I am also very much looking forward to the opportunity to interact with the Indian community,” he added.

This marks PM Modi’s fourth visit to Indonesia, but his first bilateral visit since the ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

Apart from the bilateral talks, the two leaders will travel to Yogyakarta to visit the Prambanan Temple complex, Indonesia’s largest Hindu temple complex and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“President Prabowo and I will also visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. This visit will strengthen the cultural ties between our two nations even further. While in Indonesia, I am also very much looking forward to the opportunity to interact with the Indian community,” PM Modi said.

Indonesia is the first stop of PM Modi’s three-nation visit, following which he will travel to Australia and New Zealand for high-level engagements.