PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkiye president

Erdogan won re-election Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 29th May 2023 10:10 am IST
Erdogan
PM Modi (Left) and Turkiye President Erdogan (Right)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow.

Erdogan won re-election Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.

Modi tweeted, “Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of T rkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times.”

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 29th May 2023 10:10 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button