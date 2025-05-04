PM Modi congratulates Lawrence Wong on re-election

PM Lawrence Wong and his ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won by a landslide

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Lawrence Wong on his resounding victory in the general election in Singapore and said he looks forward to continuing working closely with him.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) won by a landslide, taking 87 of the 97 parliamentary seats in the general election held on Saturday, and will form the next government in Singapore.

“Heartiest congratulations @LawrenceWongST on your resounding victory in the general elections. India and Singapore share a strong and multifaceted partnership, underpinned by close people-to-people ties,” Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said he looks forward to work with his Singaporean counterpart to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

