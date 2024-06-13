PM Modi congratulates Pema Khandu on taking over as Arunachal CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 13, congratulated BJP leader Pema Khandu for being sworn in as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh and said his team will ensure that the state develops at an even faster pace.

Khandu, who was re-elected unopposed from the Mukto constituency in the border district of Tawang, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

“Congratulations to Pema Khandu ji on taking oath as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh. I would also like to congratulate all those who took oath as ministers,” Modi said in a post on X.

“My best wishes to them for their future endeavours of serving the people. This team will ensure that the state develops at an even faster pace,” he said.

Congratulations to Shri Pema Khandu Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. I would also like to congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers. My best wishes to them for their future endeavours of serving the people. This team will ensure that the state… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2024

Khandu took oath as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive time on Thursday.

Eleven other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers at a function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. Among them were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, former assembly speaker PD Sona, BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, the widow of former chief minister Kalikho Pul.