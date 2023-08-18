PM Modi dials Iranian Prez, discusses Chabahar Port

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 18th August 2023 7:05 pm IST
PM Modi dials Iranian Prez, discusses Chabahar Port
PM Narendra Modi with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. The two leaders discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.



Modi highlighted that the India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilisational connections, including strong people-to-people contacts.

They also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums including the expansion of BRICS and looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.

