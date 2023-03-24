PM Modi extends wishes on beginning of Ramzan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings as the month of Ramzan began on Friday.

“May this holy month bring greater unity and harmony in our society,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“May it also reaffirm the importance of serving the poor”, he further said.

Best wishes on the start of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/SJk5qNAIRm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2023

Ramzan, which is the holiest month in the religion of Islam, has finally arrived. It marks the beginning of the month-long fasting period.

During the 30 days or so, people belonging to the Muslim community exercise restraint in their eating habits and eat only twice a day — a pre-fast meal at dawn called ‘sehri’, and a post-fast meal after sunset called ‘iftar’.

Traditionally, the fast is broken with dates and water followed by a light and nutritious meal.