PM Modi following path shown by Mahatma Gandhi: Kishan Reddy

Published: 3rd October 2022 7:40 am IST
Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been developing the nation on the path shown by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, the Union Minister walked into a khadi cloth showroom in Hyderabad and purchased some clothes. Following the call of Mahatma Gandhi to boycott foreign goods and and use goods made in the country, Kishan Reddy said he was adhering to the call of Father of the Nation hundred per cent. As part of Make in India program, Kishan Reddy said many goods were being produced in the country with local knowledge. Recalling that natives in the olden days used to buy even small things produced by foreigners, but now Indians emerged to such a stage that they producing from cell phones to rockets.

