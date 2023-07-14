PM Modi, French Assembly President discusses shared values of democracy & liberty

PM Narendra Modi met the President of the French National Assembly
Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet and the two leaders highlighted the shared values of democracy, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Modi is in France on a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi met Braun-Pivet and the senior leadership of the Assembly over lunch at her official residence, Hotel de Lassay.

The two leaders highlighted the shared values of democracy, liberty, equality and fraternity. They discussed ways to further increase cooperation between the two Parliaments, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. The French side expressed admiration for India’s vast electoral process.

Discussions also covered various pillars of the strategic partnership including trade and economy, environment, technology and culture. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, it said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi met Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate and highlighted the significance of the shared values of democracy, freedom and equality’, forming the foundation ethos of the India-France partnership. The discussions focused on a wide range of areas including India’s G20 priorities, democratic values in technology usage and cooperation between the two Upper Houses.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest. France has a bicameral Parliament, consisting of the Senate and the National Assembly.

