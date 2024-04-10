PM Modi greets Maldives President Muizzu on Eid-Al-Fitr

Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the Government and the people of the archipelago nation on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr and also highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages between the two countries that go back in time.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed that “as we celebrate Eid al-Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for.”

Hon’ble Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr. @MMuizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives,” the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India 🇮🇳 @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr. @MMuizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives 🇲🇻.



The full PR is here: 👇@IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/6TGwGKDalc — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) April 10, 2024

In his message, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages shared by India and Maldives that go back in time.

The India-Maldives ties have come under stress as Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, maintained after assuming charge as the president in November that he will keep his election promise of evicting Indian military personnel from his country

There were 88 Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms in the Maldives. The first batch of 26 Indian military personnel have been replaced by civilian personnel.

The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in its initiatives like ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ of the Modi government.