PM Modi greets nation on Hindi Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

“Best wishes to the people of the country on Hindi Diwas,” Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adaptation of Hindi as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said the official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language.

Shah said all Indian languages are the nation’s pride and heritage, adding that the country cannot move forward without enriching them.

“Heartiest greetings of Hindi Diwas to all the countrymen… Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language,” he said in a message.