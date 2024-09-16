PM Modi greets people on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 16th September 2024 10:55 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi on Monday and wished that harmony and togetherness may always prevail.

“Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around,” Modi said on X.

Muslims around the world mark the day by reflecting on the Prophet’s teachings and life. The Prophet passed away on the same day.

