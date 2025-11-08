PM Modi greets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on his birthday

"Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The image shows Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meeting PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on May 24, 2025.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on May 24, 2025.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the prominent leaders who conveyed birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who turned 57 on Saturday.

“Birthday greetings to Shri Revanth Reddy ji, Chief Minister of Telangana. Praying for your long and healthy life,” Om Birla posted.

Mamata Banerjee sent a letter conveying her birthday wishes to Reddy.

