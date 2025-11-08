PM Modi greets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on his birthday

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the prominent leaders who conveyed birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who turned 57 on Saturday.

“Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.@revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2025

“Birthday greetings to Shri Revanth Reddy ji, Chief Minister of Telangana. Praying for your long and healthy life,” Om Birla posted.

Mamata Banerjee sent a letter conveying her birthday wishes to Reddy.