PM Modi hails people of Andhra Pradesh for state’s Guinness record for yoga event

Young performers in blue outfits display a coordinated yoga formation at sunrise during International Day of Yoga celebrations.
In this image released by @ncbn via X on June 21, 2025, people take part in a yoga session during 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday complimented the people of Andhra Pradesh for the way they strengthened the movement to make yoga a part of life after the state set a Guinness record for hosting the world’s largest yoga session in Visakhapatnam.

Lakhs of people, including Navy personnel aboard warships, participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 along the R K Beach in Vizag that was led by Prime Minister Modi.

Guinness World Records said the event showcased the state’s commitment to wellness and traditional practices on a global platform.

Congratulating the people, Modi took to X to say, “Yoga brings people together, once again! Compliments to the people of Andhra Pradesh for the manner in which they have strengthened the movement to make Yoga a part of their lives.”

“The #Yogandhra initiative and the programme in Visakhapatnam, which I also took part in, will always motivate several people towards good health and well-being,” he said in a post on X.

In another post, Modi said, “Glad to see International Day of Yoga being marked with immense enthusiasm all over India and in different parts of the world!”

The Guinness World Records in a post on X on International Yoga Day said, “Today an incredible 3,00,105 participants took part in the largest yoga lesson ever, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India — organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to celebrate International Day of Yoga.”

