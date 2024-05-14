PM Modi has assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, owns no house or car

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2024 8:30 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared his total assets amounting to Rs 3.02 crore in his poll affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the affidavit, PM Modi has Rs 52,920 in cash and fixed deposits worth Rs 2.85 crore in the State Bank of India (SBI).

Also Read
Fact check: Video of PM Modi endorsing AIMIM in Hyderabad is fake

The gross total value of his assets is Rs 3,02,06,889. He has not declared any immovable assets. The Prime Minister doesn’t own a house or a car, the affidavit said.

MS Education Academy

As per the document, PM Modi’s income increased from Rs 11.1 lakh in 2018-19 to Rs 23.56 lakh in 2022-23.

He also has four gold rings worth Rs 2.67 lakh.

PM Modi had declared assets worth Rs 1.66 crore in 2014, and Rs 2.51 crore during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014 as the NDA’s prime ministerial candidate, is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat.

The Varanasi constituency with go to the polls on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the elections.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2024 8:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button