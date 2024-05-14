Fact check: Video of PM Modi endorsing AIMIM in Hyderabad is fake

Hyderabad: The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections were held on May 13 in Telangana and several other states. However, certain news outlets circulated a Facebook post claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was endorsing Asaddudin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The video was posted by one Khadar Sheikh on Facebook. It reads: “Modi ne Hyderabad me AIMIM ko Kiya support”.

However, upon authenticating the veracity of the video, it was found to be fake.

The Prime Minister held two public meetings in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections, one in Mahbubnagar and the other in Hyderabad on May 10.

In his public address in Hyderabad’s Old City area, the Prime Minister talked about Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the AIMIM.

The video is available on the Prime Minister’s official YouTube channel released on the same day. At 12:47 timestamp, he can be heard saying, “Congress… nako, TRS… nako, AIMIM… nako, we will give only one vote to BJP, we will ensure BJP’s victory.”

There is no indication in this segment or the rest of the video that he endorsing AIMIM.