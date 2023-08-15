PM Modi hoists National Flag at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag today as the nation marks its 77th Independence Day.

Earlier the prime minister took to his social media app ‘X’ to greet the country.

“Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!,” the Prime Minister wrote.

आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। आइए, इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर अमृतकाल में विकसित भारत के संकल्प को और सशक्त बनाएं। जय हिंद!



Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to the Prime Minister.

The GoC Delhi Area conducted Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM consists of one officer and 25 personnel each from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police and one officer and 24 personnel from the Navy, according to an official release.

After hoisting the flag PM Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

PM Modi’s address from the ramparts marked his 10th Independence Day speech.

Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country have been invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

The Indian Army is the coordinating service this year.

The Guard of Honour was commanded by Major Vikas Sangwan. The Army Contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard was commanded by Major Indrajeet Sachin, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander MV Rahul Raman and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Akash Ganghas. The Delhi Police contingent was commanded by Additional DCP Sandhya Swami.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, PM Modi proceeded to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Ministry said.

The GoC, Delhi area conducted the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the National Flag.

After being hoisted, the Tricolour received a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Army band, consisting of one JCO and 20 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

The Band was conducted by Naib Subedar Jatinder Singh.

Major Nikita Nair and Major Jasmine Kaur assisted the PM in hoisting the National Flag.

There was a synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh.

The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 128 other ranks from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police presented Rashtriya Salute at the time of the hoisting of the national flag by PM Modi. Major Abhinav Detha from the Army was in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard.

The Army Contingent in the National Flag Guard was commanded by Major Mukesh Kumar Singh, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Harpreet Mann and the Air Force Contingent by Squadron Leader Shrey Chawdhary. The Delhi Police contingent was commanded by Additional DCP Shashank Jaiswal, according to an official release.

As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals was showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation. The captains of the helicopter were Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Squadron Leader Himanshu Sharma.