PM Modi holds roadshow at Kochi

The huge crowd, holding BJP flags and wearing saffron-coloured caps, gathered on both sides of the road and welcomed him with flowers and strong chants of Modi.

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 11, held a road show in this port city of poll-bound Kerala, where he arrived to take part in a series of programmes, including the inauguration of the BJP-led NDA’s election convention.

The 300-metre-long road show was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here, where he greeted the huge number of people of all ages gathered at the place from an open-top vehicle decked with flowers.

He reached the stadium, where he will inaugurate various infrastructure and development projects, after attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha at Marine drive.

Modi arrived at the Kochi international airport around 11.30 am and from there travelled by helicopter to the naval base here. From there, he travelled by road to the Marine Drive event.

