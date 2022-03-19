PM Modi holds talks with visiting Japanese counterpart

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held “productive” talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on a wide range of issues including ways to further boost bilateral economic and cultural ties.

Hours before Kishida’s arrival here, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported that he is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen (USD 42 billion) in India over the next five years during his visit.

Kishida, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived here at around 3:40 pm on his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government.

“Advancing friendship with Japan. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @kishida230 held productive talks in New Delhi. Both leaders discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries,” Modi’s office tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the agenda of the summit talks between Modi and Kishida included multifaceted bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.