PM Modi in Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, in Papua New Guinea, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Port Moresby: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented the Companion of the Order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae during a visit to Papua New Guinea. (PTI Photo)
Port Moresby: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from Papua New Guinea, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Port Moresby: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with alumni of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) from across Pacific Island Countries (PIC), in Papua New Guinea, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

