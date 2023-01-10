PM Modi inaugurates 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Brilliant Convention Centre here in Indore on Monday while declaring that India has its own distinct voice, its own identity on the global stage, which will become stronger in the times to come.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while welcoming the chief guest of the event, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali, President of Guyana and the guest of honour, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, President of Suriname said the world’s curiosity towards India will increase. It is an important responsibility of the Indian Diaspora to satisfy this growing curiosity of the world towards India. They should promote India’s model of “Sustainable Future” all over the world, he added.

Modi said that for centuries the world has been eager to know Indian philosophy, culture, our life values, our global vision, and our glorious traditions and in today’s era India’s strong economy, science, technology, Information Technology, defence and space science are all unique and are the centre of attraction of the world.

India not only knowledge centre of world

Prime Minister Modi said that India is not only the knowledge centre of the world, but it has the potential to become the skill capital of the world. India can become the engine of development for the world. Pravasi Bharatiya should make their invaluable contribution in promoting India’s: Make in India, Yoga, Ayurveda, cottage industry, handicrafts, and coarse grains in the world.

Narendra Modi said that Indore is a wonderful city. Indore is an era, which moves ahead of time, yet preserves its heritage. He said in Indori accent that “Our Indore is wonderful in the whole world.” The namkeen, poha passion, sabudana khichdi, kachori, samosas here bring water to the mouth. It is not only the cleanest city of India but it is also the capital of taste. You will not be able to forget the experience here, he remarked.

President of Guyana Dr. Mohammad Irfan Ali addressing the inaugural function of 17th Paravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore.

Modi said that this year India has the honour of chairing the G-20 group. In such times, the responsibility of the overseas Indians increases further. This is your chance to tell the world about India. Make this occasion historic by following the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhav. When the participants go back to their country, Indians living there call them, interact with them.

Modi opined that today overseas Indians have the best contribution in the whole world. They are involved in building a capable and strong India. Wherever they live, they keep India with them, in their heart. They have a commitment towards India. They always work in the interest of India. Document the best work done by overseas Indians all over the world. Their works should be publicized through audio video medium. Modi said that people of Indian origin who are born abroad are also curious to know about the country of their parents.

Expressing his gratitude to the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali and the President of Suriname, Mr. Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, Prime Minister Modi said that their thoughts are very useful. Modi greeted both of them with a hug.

Guyana President Dr. Irfan Ali praises PM Modi

The President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammad Irfan Ali, while saluting India, the land of his forefathers and remembering Mahatma Gandhi, said that today is a very important day for India and Guyana. President Irfan Ali said that in the period of Covid-19, when the entire system of globalization had collapsed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the message of love and cooperation to the world by helping the countries. India is far ahead of other countries in the development of talent and technology in the world. With the resolve of Prime Minister Modi for “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas”, the country is providing leadership to the world today. Referring to the social and cultural similarities between India and Guyana, President Mr. Irfan Ali said that even though the two countries are far apart in terms of geographical distance, there is a lot of emotional closeness and our relations will be more intense in the future.

Suriname President Mr. Chandrika Prasad Santokhi said that mother and motherland are more than heaven, the love, respect and hospitality received in India’s cleanest city and smart city Indore made this feeling come true. The Pravasi Bharatiya Convention will open new doors of possibilities for both countries. President Santokhi said about the need to establish a system of training on Hindi, Yoga, Ayurveda, Spirituality etc. in Caribbean countries and other countries for overseas Indians. This will help in preserving the religion, culture and our traditions in the overseas Indian communities as well.

President Santokhi suggested Indian enterprises and banks to expand their activities to countries with a concentration of Indian Diaspora, including Caribbean countries. He said that we are indebted to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the vision of considering the whole world as one family according to his Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Nectar raining in Indore: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that there is an atmosphere of joy in Madhya Pradesh today on the occasion of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. In the nectar of freedom, it is raining nectar in Indore. The people of Indore have opened the doors of their hearts and homes to welcome the NRIs. Many citizens came forward with open hearts to host the guests in their homes. The guests have been given a memorable hospitality. To make Pravasi Bharatiya Divas memorable, people from 66 nations came to plant saplings at the Global Garden in Indore. This is commendable work.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Prime Minister Modi has made constant efforts for a strong and prosperous India. He has given mantras of self-reliance, cleanliness and strong economy. His mantra is being implemented on the ground in Madhya Pradesh. Indore has accepted his call for cleanliness in such a way that every citizen picked up a broom for cleanliness. Indore has become the cleanest city of the country not once or twice, but six times. He said that the Prime Minister has understood and implemented knowledge, self-reliance. As citizens, everyone should be cooperative in this.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Al, and the President of Suriname, Chandrika Prasad Santokhi released a postage stamp on the theme “Surakshit Yayen-Prashikshit Jayen” on the occasion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan. Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcomed everyone at the beginning of the program highlighting the objective of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for Culture Ms Meenakshi Lekhi and a large number of NRIs were also present in the programme.