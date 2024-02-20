PM Modi inaugurates IIT Bhilai, two KVs in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai and two newly constructed Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) buildings in Chhattisgarh.

At present, the IIT Bhilai has a strength of 1,250 students and in next three-four years its capacity will be increased to accommodate nearly 2,500 students, an official said after the PM dedicated the institute and the two KVs to the nation via video conference from Jammu and Kashmir.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Durg MP Vijay Baghel, IIT Bhilai Chairman of Board of Governors K Venkatraman and the institute’s director Prof Rajiv Prakash were present in the inaugural ceremony on the IIT campus in Bhilai.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the IIT Bhilai campus on June 14, 2018.

Its construction started in July 2020, a public relations department official here said.

The IIT Bhilai campus is spread over 400 acres and initially, more than Rs 1,090 crore were sanctioned by the Union Education Ministry for its construction, he said.

Lecture halls, seminar rooms, class rooms, etc, have been built so far on the campus and the buildings constructed there have been named after the major rivers and mountains of Chhattisgarh, the official said.

The institute has 75 teaching faculty members and 110 other staffers, he said.

The prime minister also virtually inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kawardha (Kabirdham district) and Kurud (Dhamtari district).