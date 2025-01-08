PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 2 lakh cr in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 8, virtually laid the foundation stone and launched projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh.

Among others, he laid the foundation stone for a railway zone here and NTPC’s integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district.

He also dedicated to the nation various projects in the rail and road sectors.

The green hydrogen hub is a joint green energy ecosystem initiative between NTPC Green Energy Ltd and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam industrial hub, a Rs 1,518 crore project coming up on a 2,500-acre land parcel in the first phase. It is expected to generate employment opportunities for 50,000 people.

The foundation stone was laid for a Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli. Entailing an investment of Rs 11,542 crore, the bulk drug park coming up on 2,002 acres of land is expected to provide jobs for 54,000 people.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan were also present at the event.

Also Read Chandrababu Naidu launches portal to address public grievances in Kuppam

Chandrababu Naidu launches public grievances portal in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, launched the ‘Jana Nayakudu’ (people’s leader) portal in his Assembly constituency Kuppam in Chittoor district to address people’s grievances.

He said the portal will soon be extended to all Assembly segments in the state. Stating that he has been bringing all the systems back on track that have been totally destroyed in the past five years, the Chief Minister said it was his bounden duty to do justice for all the people of the State.

Observing that Swarna Kuppam Vision-2029 has been formulated with the sole objective of taking Kuppam on a progressive path in all ways, Chandrababu said that now ‘Jana Nayakudu’ is launched only with a view to doing justice for all the people of Kuppam by resolving their problems on a war footing basis.