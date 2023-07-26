PM Modi inaugurates revamped ITPO complex

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th July 2023 12:20 am IST
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page
PM Modi inaugurates revamped ITPO complex
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘havan’ during the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th July 2023 12:20 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button