PM Modi inaugurates Yellow line of Bangalore Metro Rail

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the much-awaited “Yellow Line” of Bangalore Metro Rail, which is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors connecting the city’s IT hub.

The Prime Minister also took a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station and interacted with students during the journey.

The over 19-km route from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project worth around Rs 7,160 crore has 16 stations, officials said.

With the opening of the yellow line, the operational metro rail network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region.

According to officials, the new facility is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors like Hosur Road, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City Junction.

Noting that “3 train sets” have arrived for the yellow line and the fourth will arrive this month, Deputy CM and Minister in-charge for Bengaluru development, D K Shivakumar had recently said, three trains will operate now at an interval of 25 minutes. The frequency would be increased to 10 minutes later.

A large number of people who gathered on both sides of the road, greeted the Prime Minister with “Modi, Modi” slogans and showered petals despite rain as his convoy made its way towards the Ragigudda station from KSR Bengaluru (city) railway station.

Modi too responded by waving at them from inside his car.

According to officials, estimated daily ridership of Bangalore Metro is expected to increase from 8.5 lakh to 12.5 lakh because of the Yellow line, and it is expected to reduce commute time by 2 hrs per day.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of State, Shobha Karandlaje, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, among others were present.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in a statement said the train services on the Yellow line will commence on Monday morning (Aug 11).

On all weekdays, Monday to Saturday, trains will start at 6.30 AM from both terminals — R V Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra Metro stations. The running time on the section is 35 minutes in each direction with halts at every station, it said.

There are 16 stations, including the two terminals. The last train service from Delta Electronics Bommasandra station will be at 10.42 pm, while the last service from RV Road interchange station will be at 11.55 pm.

Trains will be operated every 25 minutes starting from 6.30 am, from Delta Electronics Bommasandra and 7.10 am from RV Road Metro station. The train frequency will be reduced from 10.00 pm onwards, the release said, adding that on Sundays, train services will commence at 7 am instead of 6.30 am with the same headway.

The fare between the terminal stations of the Yellow line is Rs 60, BMRCL said. Frequency of services will be increased as and when more number of train sets are commissioned.