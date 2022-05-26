BJP will come to power in Telangana, will dethrone family rule: Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a ‘Pariwarwaadi’ party is not just a political problem, it is an enemy of the democracy and the youth of our country.

Modi said that there were crimes happening against the BJP workers in the state, and paid his respects to those who have passed away as a result of these crimes. “Every BJP worker is a follower of the footsteps of Sardar Vallabhai Patel,” he said.

He said that for the BJP, the unity of India is above all. “Service to the motherland is our priority. For those aiming to break the country, and those who dream to rule Telangana will not be successful.”

“They want to trap the state in family rule, we want to take the state’s youth with us to greater heights. Thousands of people gave their lives during the Telangana struggle for a bright future for the state. It was not so that one family can reap all the benefits,” he said.

He addressed a gathering of BJP supporters and workers at the Begumpet airport. He said that he respected the determination of the people of Telangana and said that their love and support was his strength.

The PM reached Hyderabad and was received by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, state animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The Prime Minister reached the Begumpet airport at approximately 1:00 pm. Before leaving for Chennai, the PM is to spend two and half hours in the city as per his itinerary. He will attend the 20th annual day celebration of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

At ISB, he will address students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses post which, he will leave for Chennai at 3:55 pm.