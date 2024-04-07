PM Modi lauds Owaisi’s Hyderabad seat challenger Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for Madhavi Latha, the BJP’s candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, who is challenging AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi in his own stronghold.

PM Modi praised Latha’s recent TV interview, where she predicted that Owaisi would lose the election by a margin of 1,50,000 votes. The BJP announced her candidature from Hyderabad in its first list of 195 candidates.

She accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of having 6,20,000 bogus votes in the Hyderabad constituency.

She claimed that if one checks the EC website, they may find the same voter ID in two places, particularly in the Charminar area where Owaisi allegedly has 1,60,000 bogus votes.

In a recent interview with India TV, Latha hailed PM Modi’s “transparent politics” and called him the ‘Maha Yogi’ of this age.

She also predicted the AIMIM chief’s defeat in the upcoming polls and claimed Owaisi won the elections in the past “dishonestly”.

“Madhavi Latha Ji, your ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ episode is exceptional. You’ve made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you,” Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2024

Claiming that the Hyderabad constituency is in a “dire state of affairs”, the BJP leader highlighted a disturbing incident from 2015 involving the sale of a Muslim girl to a 70-year-old Arab man, to strengthen her narrative.

Madhavi Latha said that a survey by Nasscom revealed that 3 lakh IT jobs were created in India last year, with over 1 lakh in Hyderabad. However, she noted that only a small percentage of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency benefited from these jobs, as many people leave the area when they find good employment opportunities elsewhere.

She expressed gratitude for being chosen as the BJP candidate to contest against Owaisi, highlighting that she was informed of her selection through TV news channels.

She praised PM Modi for selecting her based on her charitable work and social contributions over the past two decades.

She emphasized that Modi’s decision to nominate her without prior acquaintance showcased “transparent politics”, as he believed in her ability to challenge Owaisi.

Additionally, she mentioned her commitment to providing 1,009 free normal deliveries in the Hyderabad constituency within the next 8 to 10 months as part of her social initiatives.