PM Modi launches Lok Sabha campaign in MP with Jabalpur roadshow

Jabalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur on Sunday, April 7

He was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh, and the party’s Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

PM Modi holds a roadshow in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/KCBY4LkCxw — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2024

The roadshow started in the evening at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and will culminate at the Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the state after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Yadav and others held the BJP’s poll symbol ‘lotus’ as their saffron-colored vehicle moved during the well-attended roadshow.

A BJP leader said special arrangements have been put in place to shower Modi with flowers when the roadshow passes through Gorakhpur market.

Jabalpur is part of the state’s Mahakoshal region, which also comprises Chhindwara, the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP failed to win in the 2019 polls. The ruling party had swept the remaining 28 seats in MP.

Jabalpur and Chhindwara will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19, along with Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Mandla (ST), and Balaghat.