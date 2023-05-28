PM Modi meets CMs of BJP-ruled states; 2024 LS polls discussed

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the chief ministers and deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states in the national capital during which several issues, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were discussed.

The meeting was held in the BJP headquarters here, after the inauguration of the new Parliament building. BJP President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with several senior party leaders were present at the meeting.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, PM Modi wrote: “Had a constructive meeting with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs today. We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well.”

Nadda also shared some photographs from the meeting on Twitter.

It has been learnt that PM Modi held discussions with the CMs and deputy CMs regarding the preparations for next year’s general election.

In the meeting, PM Modi also spoke about the new Parliament, and the directions it would give to the country.

The chief ministers during the meeting apprised Prime Minister Modi about the important schemes and developmental work undertaken in their states.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were present in the meeting.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and two Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present at the meeting.

Besides, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, the party’s national general secretary Sunil Bansal and other senior leaders of the party also attended the key meeting.

On the occasion of completion of nine years of PM Modi-led government at the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned special public relation campaigns across the country from May 30 to June 30.

As part of the campaign, PM Modi is scheduled to hold rallies in many states.

The Prime Minister Modi is expected to address a public meeting at Ajmer in Rajasthan on May 31.