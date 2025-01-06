PM Modi meets Microsoft CEO Nadella

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness at Microsoft’s ambitious expansion and investment plans in India following his meeting with the company’s chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “It was indeed a delight to meet you, Satya Nadella! Glad to know about Microsoft’s ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting.”

After the meeting, Nadella thanked Modi for his leadership and said, “Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift.”