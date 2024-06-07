PM Modi meets President Murmu ahead of govt formation

Earlier in the day, Modi was chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party, thus paving the way for him to become the prime minister for the third time

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th June 2024 6:35 pm IST
PM Modi meets President Murmu ahead of govt formation
Narendra Modi meets President Murmu ahead of govt formation (screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 7, met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of government formation, officials said.

Details of the meeting between the two leaders were not immediately known.

Earlier in the day, Modi was chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party, thus paving the way for him to become the prime minister for the third time.

The BJP-led NDA has got 293 seats and enjoys majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

