PM Modi meets Ukranian prez Zelenskyy at G7 in Italy; extends support

Bari (Italy): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 14, conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

Modi met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Italy’s Apulia region.

The prime minister also told Zelenskyy that India believes in a “human-centric” approach. The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming Summit on Peace being hosted by Switzerland.

The prime minister described the meeting with the Ukrainian president as “very productive” and said India is eager to “further cement” bilateral relations with Ukraine.

“Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine,” Modi said on ‘X’.

“Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Also Read Indian elections largest exercise of electoral franchise: US

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi and Zelenskyy exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

“The prime minister conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, and reiterated that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution,” it said.

It said Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for his warm wishes on his assuming office for the third term.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relationships and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

“Furthering India-Ukraine partnership! PM @narendramodi met President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy,” he said on ‘X’.

“The leaders reviewed the bilateral relationship and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were part of Modi’s delegation at the talks.

It is learnt that Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the conflict.

Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy came ahead of the Swiss Peace Summit.

India on Wednesday said it will participate in the upcoming peace summit on the Ukraine conflict at an “appropriate level”.

The Peace Summit will take place at Burgenstock in Lucerne on June 15 and 16.

Switzerland has invited Prime Minister Modi to attend it.

However, it is learnt that a senior diplomat will represent India at the summit.