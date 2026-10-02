PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar and was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in Delhi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Gandhi Jayanti in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 2, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and said his timeless message will keep guiding everyone towards a better society and a developed India.

Modi said Bapu’s entire life was a beacon of truth, non-violence, compassion, and service that it will continue to guide humanity across every era.

“May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Modi said in a post on X.

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Through a video message, the prime minister also said that the significance of this day for the nation is known to everyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials pay homage during Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary.
In this image received on Oct. 2, 2026, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi. (AICC via PTI Photo)
Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary.
New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

“His ideology has inspired the entire world. Mahatma Gandhi is such a personality that, even though he was far away from power, he continues to remain in the hearts of millions of people,” Modi said.

The prime minister said he believes that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology will continue to guide and inspire humanity in the years to come.

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“Mahatma Gandhi always encouraged everyone to adopt ‘Swadeshi’. In this process, Khadi remains a top priority. I appeal to everyone to buy at least one Khadi product on October 2 and proudly say that it is ‘Swadeshi’,” he said.

Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar and was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in Delhi.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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