PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

Varma was born on October 4, 1857, in Mandvi town of Kutch district in Gujarat and died on this day in 1930.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th March 2026 2:14 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi Addresses a meeting
PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 30, paid tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary and said his life and ideals will continue to inspire every generation to serve the country.

Varma was born on October 4, 1857, in Mandvi town of Kutch district in Gujarat and died on this day in 1930.

“Homage to the brave son of Mother India, Shyamji Krishna Varma, on his death anniversary. Through his revolutionary ideas, he awakened a new consciousness in the freedom movement. His life and ideals will continue to inspire every generation of the nation to serve the country,” Modi said in a post on X.

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The prime minister said the life of Varma gives people remarkable inspiration of courage and determination.

“It also instils in citizens a sense of duty toward the nation,” he said.

Varma was one of the foremost freedom fighters in the history of India’s freedom movement. He had founded a revolutionary centre in “India House” in London and propagated the cause of independence through his writings in his publication journal, “The Indian Sociologist”.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th March 2026 2:14 pm IST

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